Joe Biden Falls Up The Stairs Of Air Force One While in Europe: Watch

President Joe Biden saved himself from a nasty fall as he was getting on Air Force One to head back to Washington D.C. As the president, 80, was heading upstairs onto his jet, he was seen falling up, and quickly recovering on Wednesday, February 22. Luckily, it was a very brief moment, and he seemed completely unphased by the trip.

Biden was seen tripping as he reached the final few steps onto Air Force One. He caught himself on the step, and quickly hoisted himself back up, and jogged to the top of the steps. After he reached the top, he quickly turned around and gave a wave, before getting on the flight and making the trip back to the White House.

This hasn’t been the first time that Biden has had a fall caught on camera. While out for a bike ride with his wife First Lady Jill Biden to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Delaware, Biden took a fall from his bicycle, but it was very short. He quickly got up, brushed himself off, told everyone that he was “good,” and proceeded to hop back on the bike.

The trip to Poland was the end of Biden’s European visits. During his trip overseas, Biden also made a surprise stop in the Ukrainian capitol Kyiv, where he met with their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the visit, he reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to aiding Ukraine in their war against Russia and announced that he’d be creating more sanctions against Russia.

After the trip to Kyiv, Biden went to Poland where he gave a huge speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw to show his support for Ukraine. He said that the response to the attacks were proof that even though many were “tested” democracy would prevail. “When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages,” he said. “We did respond. We would be strong. We would be united. And the world would not look the other way.”