Joe Biden Falls Up The Stairs Of Air Force One While in Europe: Watch

The president stumbled as he was boarding his flight to return to the White House, after giving an important speech in Poland.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 22, 2023 1:20PM EST
joe biden
View gallery
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Editorial use only. -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13775242af) A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 20 February 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) embracing each other during a wreath laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion. The White House announced on 20 February, that US President Biden met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and his team to extended discussions on US support for Ukraine. US President Biden meets Ukraine's President Zelensky in Kyiv - 20 Feb 2023
Kyiv, UKRAINE - United States President Joe Biden meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, February 20, 2023. Volodymyr Zelensky said 'Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians'. During Joe Biden's trip to Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard warning of a possible impending Russian airstrike as V. Putin continues his country's invasion of Ukraine. Biden comes as the United States and European countries step up military assistance to Ukraine, though V olodymyr Zelensky has called for more help, including fighter jets, to improve Ukraine's air defense. U.S. President Joe Biden has met with Ukraine's President Zelensky in Kyiv...The American leader had previously announced a trip to Poland but made the surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday February 20, 2023. Pictured: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden saved himself from a nasty fall as he was getting on Air Force One to head back to Washington D.C. As the president, 80, was heading upstairs onto his jet, he was seen falling up, and quickly recovering on Wednesday, February 22. Luckily, it was a very brief moment, and he seemed completely unphased by the trip.

Biden was seen tripping as he reached the final few steps onto Air Force One. He caught himself on the step, and quickly hoisted himself back up, and jogged to the top of the steps. After he reached the top, he quickly turned around and gave a wave, before getting on the flight and making the trip back to the White House.

This hasn’t been the first time that Biden has had a fall caught on camera. While out for a bike ride with his wife First Lady Jill Biden to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Delaware, Biden took a fall from his bicycle, but it was very short. He quickly got up, brushed himself off, told everyone that he was “good,” and proceeded to hop back on the bike.

Joe Biden waves from Air Force One. (Jess Rapfogel/AP/Shutterstock)

The trip to Poland was the end of Biden’s European visits. During his trip overseas, Biden also made a surprise stop in the Ukrainian capitol Kyiv, where he met with their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the visit, he reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to aiding Ukraine in their war against Russia and announced that he’d be creating more sanctions against Russia.

After the trip to Kyiv, Biden went to Poland where he gave a huge speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw to show his support for Ukraine. He said that the response to the attacks were proof that even though many were “tested” democracy would prevail. “When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested.  The whole world faced a test for the ages,” he said. “We did respond.  We would be strong.  We would be united.   And the world would not look the other way.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad