President Joe Biden, 79, Falls Off His Bike While In Delaware Celebrating His 45th Wedding Anniversary: Photos

President Joe Biden is clearly accustomed to getting back up after being knocked down. The 79-year-old politician was with his wife Dr. Jill Biden in Rehoboth Beach on Friday, June 17 when he took a spill during a bike ride. The couple, who own a home in the Delaware vacation town, were there to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary when the accident happened. Although it looked like he took quite a tumble, as seen below, Biden was quick to brush it off and get right back on his horse (aka bicycle), telling reporters, “I’m good.”

Before the two-wheeled mishap occurred, Biden had delivered an address on the effects of climate change on the economy at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Jill, meanwhile, had spent the morning giving a speech on gun control measures at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association. While they obviously wanted a bit of fresh air and relaxation after such serious discussions, they may not have expected the bike ride to include such a nosedive.

The Rehoboth Beach outing follows another trip the couple made recently, albeit it was one with a much more profound impact. On May 29, the President and First Lady arrived in Uvalde, Texas to pay their respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting massacre. Barely a week after visiting the site of the racist shooting in Buffalo, the couple stopped at the makeshift memorial in front of the school, where 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by an 18-year-old gunman. There they laid down flowers and reflected on the innocent lives lost as they touched the cardboard cutouts of each victim.

Joe & Jill Biden: See Photos Of The President & First Lady Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill walk along Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, during the inaugural parade. (AP Photo/Clarissa M. Rucker) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, in Ulvade, Texas Biden Texas School Shooting, Ulvade, United States - 29 May 2022

After shaking hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Biden and his wife also spoke with Dr. Hal Harrell, the superintendent of the Uvalde County Independent School District and Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School. Following the stop at the school, the couple are expected to attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a special service dedicated to the victims. Later they will meet privately with the victims’ families and then first responders.