President Joe Biden, 79, Falls Off His Bike While In Delaware Celebrating His 45th Wedding Anniversary: Photos

The President and his wife Jill Biden were out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach when he took a spill and crashed to the ground.

June 18, 2022
President Joe Biden is clearly accustomed to getting back up after being knocked down. The 79-year-old politician was with his wife Dr. Jill Biden in Rehoboth Beach on Friday, June 17 when he took a spill during a bike ride. The couple, who own a home in the Delaware vacation town, were there to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary when the accident happened. Although it looked like he took quite a tumble, as seen below, Biden was quick to brush it off and get right back on his horse (aka bicycle), telling reporters, “I’m good.”

Joe Biden
Joe Biden took a bike ride in Delaware in June 2022. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

Before the two-wheeled mishap occurred, Biden had delivered an address on the effects of climate change on the economy at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Jill, meanwhile, had spent the morning giving a speech on gun control measures at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association. While they obviously wanted a bit of fresh air and relaxation after such serious discussions, they may not have expected the bike ride to include such a nosedive.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden took a spill during his bike ride on June 17, 2022. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

The Rehoboth Beach outing follows another trip the couple made recently, albeit it was one with a much more profound impact. On May 29, the President and First Lady arrived in Uvalde, Texas to pay their respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting massacre. Barely a week after visiting the site of the racist shooting in Buffalo, the couple stopped at the makeshift memorial in front of the school, where 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by an 18-year-old gunman. There they laid down flowers and reflected on the innocent lives lost as they touched the cardboard cutouts of each victim.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden made a quick recovery after his spill during his bike ride. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

After shaking hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Biden and his wife also spoke with Dr. Hal Harrell, the superintendent of the Uvalde County Independent School District and Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School. Following the stop at the school, the couple are expected to attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a special service dedicated to the victims. Later they will meet privately with the victims’ families and then first responders.

