Da Brat, 48, Pregnant: Rapper Expecting 1st Child With Wife Judy Dupart

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat and her wife, Judy, as they announced on Feb. 20 that they're expecting their first child together!

February 21, 2023
At 48 years old, Da Brat is pregnant for the first time! The rapper shared the news with PEOPLE on Feb. 20, and posed for a photo shoot that showed off her bare baby bump. It is Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart’s, first baby together. “It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat admitted. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

Da Brat married Judy in Feb. 2022, so their announcement comes just about one year after their wedding date. The idea to have kids began when Judy was launching a new line of hair products that was inspired by her wife. She used the tagline, ‘We’re extending our family!’ to promote the brand, but it got the women thinking about actually expanding their family. “We got a huge response,” Da Brat explained. “It was like, ‘Oh my God, do we actually want to have kids?’ And if we do, girl, we better hurry up!”

Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, admitted that she never actually thought she was going to have kids herself. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me,” she shared. “I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” Meanwhile, Judy already has three kids from a previous relationship.

After meeting Judy, Da Brad admittedly starting “looking at life differently” and began wanting a child of her own with her partner. She didn’t want to carry the baby herself in the beginning, but Judy felt like the rapper “should have that experience,” which she discussed on an episode of their reality show in 2022. Unfortunately, getting pregnant did not come easy. Da Brat had surgery to remove fibroids and polyps, then suffered a miscarriage after her first embryo transfer.

With some eggs left over, though, the transfer worked the second time around. “It’s just a blessing,” Da Brat gushed. “I’m excited. I don’t have any cravings or nausea, but I’m always sleepy. Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I’m like…I’m tougher than that!” She is currently 18 weeks along.

