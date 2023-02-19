Chris Hemsworth, 39, Goes Shirtless As He Surfs With Twins Tristan & Sasha, 8, In Australia: Photos

Chris Hemsworth, 39, spent some quality time with his eight-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha on Friday. The hunky actor went shirtless and wore nothing but black swim trunks as he enjoyed surfing in waves of water on the beach with his kids. He was photographed walking around with a surfboard near his home in Byron Bay and looked as toned as could be.

At one point, Chris, Tristan, and Sasha were seen unloading their surfing boards from the star’s truck after the latter two slipped into their wetsuits for the fun afternoon. Chris also tied a long-sleeved black shirt around his neck and took in the beautiful sights of the sunny area. His blond hair also blew in the breeze of the water, making him look like a model posing for epic photos.

Before Chris’ latest surf outing with his kids, who he shares with wife Elsa Pataky, he made headlines for sharing an Instagram video of himself underwater while shirtless. He had his legs crisscrossed together and held his breath as one of his sons swam by to interrupt him. The funny dad stayed focused and jokingly swatted him away at one point.

“Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you,” he captioned the silly clip. “I’ve completed 200 minutes so far with @centrfit for Moves That Matter.” The video was an advertisement for his fitness app, Centr, which helps people track their “health, fitness, and mindset” as they work toward their wellness goals.

When Chris isn’t spending time with his family, he’s working hard in his acting career. His highly anticipated Netflix film Extraction 2 is set to be released in July of this year and it’s promised to be action-packed, just like its 2020 predecessor. The first trailer for the upcoming flick was released in Sept. 2022.