William Shatner, 91, & Ex-Wife Elizabeth Martin, 64, Seen Driving Together After Reported Reconciliation

Love conquers all! William Shatner looked happy and healthy as he enjoyed a date with his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin three years after their divorce! The Star Trek icon, 91, was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 18 for an afternoon adventure in the car with Elizabeth, 64, and their two Dobermans, as seen in photos here. Rocking a striped shirt and a mega-watt smile, William led the way in the driver’s seat with his precious cargo — both his former partner and his pups — beside him.

The outing comes after the couple reignited reconciliation rumors in January, when they arrived arm-in-arm at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills. Hosted by John Travolta, the show was reportedly the first red carpet event the pair attended together since announcing their split back in 2020, following 19 years of marriage. “My wife… she is the zest of life, she brings the flavor,” Shatner told The Mirror at the event, seemingly confirming the couple’s reconciliation.

The appearance at the gala wasn’t the first time there was speculation of a reunion between Shatner and Martin. In May 2021, the actor hinted at it during an interview with The Guardian. Martin also reportedly joined him for his 90th birthday. Whatever the case, it’s amazing to see the couple together again and enjoying life!

Back in March 2020, the pair had filed for divorce. “Nothing makes me sad at this age. … It’s all good here. It’s all good. I wish everyone well,” Shatner told The Mirror following the news. The split came almost two decades after Shatner married Martin, whom he began dating after the tragic drowning death of his third wife, Nerine Kidd, in 1999.

Shatner was also married twice before Nerine. In 1973, he married actress Marcy Lafferty, who worked with Shatner in his 1980s series, TJ Hooker, and 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, only to divorce her in 1996. “The failure of our marriage certainly wasn’t her fault,” Shatner wrote in his autobiography. “Where divorce is concerned, it takes two to tangle. And I played my part. I certainly played my part.” Before Marcy, he was married to Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969.