Wlliam Shatner, 91, Back Together With Elizabeth Martin, 64, 3 Years After Divorce

William Shatner landed back in his ex-wife’s orbit! The Star Trek icon, 91, was spotted with Elizabeth Martin, 64, on his arm at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on January 20. Hosted by John Travolta, the show was reportedly the first red carpet event the pair attended together since announcing their split back in 2020, following 19 years of marriage. “My wife… she is the zest of life, she brings the flavor,” Shatner told The Mirror at the event, seemingly confirming the couple’s reconciliation.

At the event, the actor was honored with the Aviation Inspiration and Patriotism Award for being the oldest person to travel to space after he took a ride on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket in October 2021. After landing back on Earth, Shatner told reporters at the time, “It was unbelievable. To see the blue color go right by you, and then you’re staring at blackness, that’s the thing… It was so moving.”

The appearance at the gala wasn’t the first time there was speculation of a reunion between the pair. In May 2021, Shatner hinted at it during an interview with The Guardian. Martin also reportedly joined him for his 90th birthday. Whatever the case, it’s amazing to see the couple together again and enjoying life!

Back in March 2020, the pair had filed for divorce. “Nothing makes me sad at this age. … It’s all good here. It’s all good. I wish everyone well,” Shatner told The Mirror following the news. The split came almost two decades after Shatner married Martin, whom he began dating after the tragic drowning death of his third wife, Nerine Kidd, in 1999.

Shatner was also married twice before Nerine. In 1973, he married actress Marcy Lafferty, who worked with Shatner in his 1980s series, TJ Hooker, and 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, only to divorce her in 1996. “The failure of our marriage certainly wasn’t her fault,” Shatner wrote in his autobiography. “Where divorce is concerned, it takes two to tangle. And I played my part. I certainly played my part.” Before Marcy, he was married to Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969.