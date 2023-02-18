Cindy Crawford, 56, Glows In Sauna As She Plays With Her Baby Hairs: Watch

Cindy Crawford flaunted her natural beauty when going makeup-free in the eye-catching new video, and many fans commented on it.

February 18, 2023 6:03PM EST
Cindy Crawford, 56, shared a new topless video to Instagram this week and it has many fans talking. The model was in a sweaty sauna, in the clip, and played with her messy hair as she went makeup-free. She also flashed a slight smile to the camera and appeared relaxed as she glowed in the light.

“Baby hairs in the sauna,” she captioned the post, which received many compliments from followers. “Wow,” some followers wrote, while another compared her to actress Julia Roberts. Others shared that they thought she looked quite different in the video. “You look so different here,” one fan posted, while another claimed they “didn’t recognize” her.

Cindy’s new video comes after she shared her memorable Pepsi commercial video on the day of the 2023 Super Bowl last week. The beauty wore a white tank top and a pair of Daisy Dukes in the legendary spot, and rocked sunglasses as her long brown hair was down. “Happy Super Bowl Sunday (aka Pepsi day)🥤💋• PS I still have these shorts!” she exclaimed in the caption.

Cindy is known for either sharing gorgeous photos of herself or getting attention for outings in which she looks incredible, so her latest posts are no surprise. Last year, she shared a post that received many likes and comments and it included a photo of her posing in a black bikini under an opened white top. Her hair was also in her well known waves.

When Cindy’s not the one in the spotlight, her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber is. The brunette has followed in her mom’s footsteps by working in the modeling industry and recently posed in nothing but an American flag for an Elle cover photoshoot. She was standing on a rock near water and other rocks behind her and had her hair down as she smiled for the camera, in one eye-catching photo. She also posed in a gold sequin mini dress, which she rocked on the cover of the magazine, and had on simple yet flattering makeup.

