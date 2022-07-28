Cindy Crawford, 56, Rocks Black Bikini & No Makeup In Gorgeous New Photo

Cindy Crawford always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 56-year-old model posted a photo of herself wearing a black Melissa Odabash MBE Swimwear bikini featuring a plunging triangle top with matching bottoms.

Cindy posted the photo with the caption, “Apres swim.” On top of her bikini, she rocked an oversized white Simone Fan terry cloth overcoat that was left unbuttoned to show off her incredibly toned and tanned figure. Cindy chose to go makeup-free with her look, showing off her naturally beautiful face. As for her hair, she had her thick light brown hair down and parted to the side in loose waves.

Cindy has been having a fabulous summer and she’s been sending a lot of time on the lake. She posted a video of herself driving a boat on the lake while wearing an oversized black hat with a flowy blue lace cover-up and a swimsuit underneath. Another one of our favorite looks from her vacation on the lake was her super short dark-wash blue jean shorts that were cut off on the bottom.

Cindy styled her daisy dukes with a baggy red, white, and blue flannel shirt tucked in, leaving the top few buttons loose to show off ample cleavage. She styled her outfit with an oversized white fedora and a pair of black sunglasses.

Aside from these fabulous outfits, Cindy spent some time in Sag Harbor, NY, where she celebrated her husband, Rande Gerber’s cover of Haute Living magazine. For the event, Cindy threw on a sleeveless blue mini dress that was covered in layered tiers of fringe and tassels.