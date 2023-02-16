‘The Challenge’: Tori Reveals Where Relationship Stands With Ex Jordan After ‘Ride Or Dies’ (Exclusive)

Less than two years after ending their engagement, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley had to live together and compete against each other on season 38 of The Challenge. Jordan was partnered with Tori’s best friend, Aneesa Ferreira, during the Ride or Dies season, so the two teams were automatically connected in the house. While things were fine between Jordan and Tori at first, tension eventually mounted between them as the season went on.

At one point in the season, Tori tried to convince Jordan not to send Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat into an elimination. She used her past romantic relationship with Jordan as leverage to try and get him to make that decision. However, he wasn’t having it, and went as far as calling Tori a “terrorist” when he ultimately DID sent Fessy into the elimination ring. The exes were on completely separate pages for the remainder of the season, and went up against each other in the final challenge.

In the end, Tori and her partner, Devin Walker, won the season, while Jordan and Aneesa came in third place. Jordan and Aneesa were there to watch Tori and Devin beat Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez in the final leg of the race, and Jordan was one of the first to congratulate Tori on the win. Now, the two are in a good place. “Jordan and I are great friends now,” Tori told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think our relationship is the best its ever been. We’re exactly who we’re supposed to be to each other — just someone who knows the other very deeply and is always there for support. I’m very thankful for that. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

However, that doesn’t mean that Tori didn’t enjoy getting to finally beat her ex on The Challenge. “When the whole me and Jordan thing went down in the beginning, the one thing I did tell Devin was that my new goal is to f***ing beat every guy that’s ever hurt me,” she shared. “I mean, I hurt Jordan back, as well. It was a chaotic situation. But knowing that I actually got to make that come true and win and he was there to witness it [felt great]. I’ve witnessed his wins before. I’ve been there for two of them. So for the roles to be reversed and for it to be my turn was incredible.”

The season ended with Tori and Devin deciding to share a portion of their $1 million prize with the second, third and fourth place teams, giving each player, including Jordan, $38,000. “We really just banked on our friendships this whole game,” Tori explained. “We’ve played this game so many times and with so many people that we know and that carried us really far. Ultimately, that led to why we split the money at the end. You don’t succeed if you don’t work with people.”

Tori met Jordan on her rookie season of The Challenge, Dirty 30, in 2017. They started dating after the show ended and got engaged while filming The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 in 2019. Unfortunately, the love didn’t last, and before they made it down the aisle, they split in the fall of 2020.