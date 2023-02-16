Megan Thee Stallion Wears Colorful High Slit Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion looked fabulous in a skintight patterned dress with a hip-high slit at her birthday party in Beverly Hills.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 16, 2023 1:10PM EST
megan thee stallion
View gallery
Singer Christina Aguilera wearing a Galia Lahav dress 'Mulan' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Mar 2020
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shows off her curvy physique in a yellow/orange dress as she's seen leaving Asian fusion restaurant Crustacean's after celebrating her 28th birthday party with friends in Beverly Hills. Megan and her friends celebrated at the restaurant for 3 hours until leaving at around 12 midnight. Her friends were seen loading up Megan’s car with many high end gifts from Chanel to Louis Vuitton and so on. Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Camila Cabello 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 28th birthday in style when she wore a skintight, sleeveless patterned dress to her birthday party on Feb. 15. The rapper celebrated her big day on the actual night of her birthday at Crustacean’s restaurant and her high-slit dress was seriously stunning.

megan thee stallion
Megan Thee Stallion at her 28th birthday party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 15. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

For the occasion, Megan wore the high-neck sleeveless dress which hugged her curvy frame perfectly. The dress had a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealing her toned legs and she accessorized with a bronze swirl choker necklace, massive swirl earrings, a shiny rose gold Chanel quilted purse, and a pair of sky-high, metallic bronze platform peep-toe heels.

As for her glam, Megan had her long dark hair down and pin-straight and it was so long, it ended below her butt. A super sultry metallic gold smokey eye with thick lashes and a thick cat-eye liner with a glossy nude lip tied her whole look together.

megan thee stallion
Megan’s sexy skintight dress featured a high slit on the side of the skirt. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Not only did Megan look stunning in her outfit, but her friends surprised her with the party and when she walked into the restaurant she was completely taken by surprise and looked absolutely shocked as her friends screamed and cheered for her.

Megan is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this dress, she recently posted photos on her Instagram looking stunning. In one photo, Megan wore a skintight, completely see-through green turtleneck dress that had long sleeves and showed off a plunging silk black corset thong bodysuit underneath. Her legs were completely bare in the dress and she accessorized with gold bangles and matching gold hoop earrings.

Another sexy outfit from the slideshow pictured Megan in a tight, forest green latex dress with underwire coned boobs, a pearl embellished belt around her waist, a face mask, a matching top hat, and a matching little bolero.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad