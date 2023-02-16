Megan Thee Stallion Wears Colorful High Slit Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 28th birthday in style when she wore a skintight, sleeveless patterned dress to her birthday party on Feb. 15. The rapper celebrated her big day on the actual night of her birthday at Crustacean’s restaurant and her high-slit dress was seriously stunning.

For the occasion, Megan wore the high-neck sleeveless dress which hugged her curvy frame perfectly. The dress had a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealing her toned legs and she accessorized with a bronze swirl choker necklace, massive swirl earrings, a shiny rose gold Chanel quilted purse, and a pair of sky-high, metallic bronze platform peep-toe heels.

As for her glam, Megan had her long dark hair down and pin-straight and it was so long, it ended below her butt. A super sultry metallic gold smokey eye with thick lashes and a thick cat-eye liner with a glossy nude lip tied her whole look together.

Not only did Megan look stunning in her outfit, but her friends surprised her with the party and when she walked into the restaurant she was completely taken by surprise and looked absolutely shocked as her friends screamed and cheered for her.

Megan is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this dress, she recently posted photos on her Instagram looking stunning. In one photo, Megan wore a skintight, completely see-through green turtleneck dress that had long sleeves and showed off a plunging silk black corset thong bodysuit underneath. Her legs were completely bare in the dress and she accessorized with gold bangles and matching gold hoop earrings.

Another sexy outfit from the slideshow pictured Megan in a tight, forest green latex dress with underwire coned boobs, a pearl embellished belt around her waist, a face mask, a matching top hat, and a matching little bolero.