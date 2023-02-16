Lily James Poses In Black Bikini As She Reminisces On Maldives Trip: Photos

Lily James is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did on her vacation to the Maldives. The 33-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her trip where she rocked a tiny black bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

In the photo, Lily posed under a bunch of palm trees while wearing a black bikini from Swim. The two-piece featured a low-cut black top with matching high-rise bottoms and she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and a tan straw hat. Lily posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Remember when we were in paradise @joalimaldives.”

In another gorgeous photo, Lily wore a black linen maxi dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. As if the long-sleeve dress couldn’t get any sexier, there were two massive cutouts on the sides of her waist and a keyhole cutout under her chest, revealing her toned abs. Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her white one-piece halterneck swimsuit that had an open back and cheeky bottoms. On top of the suit, she wore a sheer white halterneck dress cover-up.

For Lily’s final look, she rocked a skintight, ruched orange strapless mini dress. The tiny dress featured a ruffled neckline and she styled the bold look with a pair of black flip-flops, a slicked-back bun, and gold dangling earrings.

Lily has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from her vacation looks, she just attended the London premiere of What’s Love Got to Do with It? when she wore a skintight, sheer lace green Miu Miu gown. The spaghetti strap dress was completely see-through and had a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage while the waist was cinched in with boning. She styled her sequin dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max Platform Sandals and had her brown hair down in curls.