Lily James Poses In Black Bikini As She Reminisces On Maldives Trip: Photos

Lily James looked incredible when she wore a tiny black bikini while on vacation in the Maldives.

February 16, 2023
Lily James is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did on her vacation to the Maldives. The 33-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her trip where she rocked a tiny black bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

In the photo, Lily posed under a bunch of palm trees while wearing a black bikini from Swim. The two-piece featured a low-cut black top with matching high-rise bottoms and she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and a tan straw hat. Lily posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Remember when we were in paradise @joalimaldives.”

In another gorgeous photo, Lily wore a black linen maxi dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. As if the long-sleeve dress couldn’t get any sexier, there were two massive cutouts on the sides of her waist and a keyhole cutout under her chest, revealing her toned abs. Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip was her white one-piece halterneck swimsuit that had an open back and cheeky bottoms. On top of the suit, she wore a sheer white halterneck dress cover-up.

For Lily’s final look, she rocked a skintight, ruched orange strapless mini dress. The tiny dress featured a ruffled neckline and she styled the bold look with a pair of black flip-flops, a slicked-back bun, and gold dangling earrings.

Lily has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from her vacation looks, she just attended the London premiere of What’s Love Got to Do with It? when she wore a skintight, sheer lace green Miu Miu gown. The spaghetti strap dress was completely see-through and had a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage while the waist was cinched in with boning. She styled her sequin dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max Platform Sandals and had her brown hair down in curls.

