Lily James Slays In Backless Red Dress & Matching Hair For BFI Gala In London: Photos

When it comes to Lily James, one thing we can always count on is that she’s going to show up on the red carpet in a sexy outfit. That’s exactly what the 33-year-old did when she attended the BFI Luminous Gala in London on Sept. 29, wearing a tight red gown that was completely open in the back.

Lily’s halter-neck sleeveless gown was super fitted, highlighting her toned frame, while the bottom of the skirt flowed into a long train. While the front of the dress was super sleek and chic, the back was the best part. The entire back of the dress was open with two thin little straps holding the gown in place.

Lily styled the dress with hidden heels and gorgeous glam. Her recently dyed red hair was pulled back into a high messy bun while parted in the middle and long curtain bangs were left out in front to frame both sides of her face. She added a sultry smokey eye and a matte red lip tying her sexy look together.

Lily has been rocking a slew of stunning outfits lately and they just keep getting better. Lily attended the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week when she wore a tight black long-sleeve Versace Spring 2023 Dress that had a gaping slash cutout on the bodice. She styled the mini with a pair of sheer black tights, Versace Aevitas Pointy Platform Pumps, and a diamond choker necklace.

As if her look for the show wasn’t sexy enough, Lily attended the after party when she wore a form-fitting, bubblegum pink Versace Medusa Corset Enver Satin Midi Dress that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the midi with the same pumps from earlier and had her hair slicked back into a high, long, and straight ponytail.