Lily James Looks Ethereal In A Bubblegum Pink, High-Slit Gown At Her First Oscars

Mama Mia! Lily James looked amazing as she arrived fashionably early to the Academy Awards, where she will be presenting!

For her first Academy Awards, Lily James said pastel pink! The Pam And Tommy star arrived early to the Oscars, where she will be presenting, and showed off her stunning gown, which is certainly going to top all the Best Dressed lists. Lily rocked an Atelier Versace Couture light pink gown that featured a thigh-high slit and plunging sweetheart neckline. The corset-styled bodice was beautifully embellished with florals and lace that continued to the curve-hugging skirt. The gown also featured a gorgeous sheer tulle skirt that Lily posed with for the cameras.

The actress accessorized with bubblegum pink platform heels and an incredible diamond necklace with a singular topaz rock at the center. Lily’s brunette locks were full and voluminous, styled by Danilo Dixon. The celebrity hairstylist used Sebastian Professional products to create the gorgeous look! “She’s a contemporary beauty, so wanted to give her an effortless luxurious style,” Danilo said of Lily’s hair. We couldn’t agree more!

Celebrity Makeup Artist Hung Vanngo created her breathtaking Oscars look using the latest and greatest from celebrity-loved and TikTok viral brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Hung created Lily’s “pretty in pink” red carpet glam using an assortment of Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including their Lip Liner and Satin Lipstick, Magic Touch Concealer, Brow Freeze, Norvina Eyeshadow Palette and additional ABH bestsellers.

Lily certainly appears to have maintained the incredible shape she got into as she took on the role of Pamela Anderson during her Baywatch hay-day. Shockingly, Lily revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she achieved the long, lean body by training virtually, at home, with personal trainer Matt Bevan. “The first phase of training was based around getting Lily comfortable with key exercises; these helped her to move more efficiently, and meant I knew she was using the correct muscles and had good technique so she would remain injury-free,” the trainer told Harper’s Bazaar. “The exercises were all pretty new to Lily. She had trained a little in the past, and her background in dance meant she was very well coordinated which made training online a lot easier. I would show her an exercise and she would nail it straight away, which I can tell you is not always the case.”

“We slowly amassed a little gym in Lily’s living room and then took that to where she stayed in LA [to film],” he said, explaining they would use “Long bands, handle bands, mini bands, a couple of pairs of dumbbells, three kettlebells, a Swiss ball and some sliders.” The duo then moved on to circuit based workouts for the next phase of training, which Bevan said was “tough.” He explained that exercises alternating between the upper and lower body gets your cardio vascular system working while also stimulating the muscles, saying, “we wanted to maintain lean muscle while dropping some weight,” and this worked.

“Following this we progressed onto full-body routines with single-sided movements. Then I started to isolate muscles that Lily felt it was important to define. At the beginning or the end of the workout we sprinkled in some aerobic conditioning, either on a versa climber or mini trampoline, which also helped keep the workouts fun and varied,” Bevan said. It sounds like Lily really put her whole heart and body into this role!