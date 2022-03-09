Fashion

Lily James Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress For ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale Screening – Photos

lily james
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' Press Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Jan 2022
Lily James 'Pam and Tommy' TV show finale screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Mar 2022 Wearing Roberto Cavalli Same Outfit as catwalk model *12819294ag
Sebastian Stan and Lily James 'Pam and Tommy' TV show finale screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Lily James looked absolutely fabulous when she wore a plunging sequin gold sheer gown for the screening of the ‘Pam & Tommy’ finale in LA on March 8.

Lily James has been slaying all of her looks while promoting her hit new Hulu show, Pam & Tommy and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 32-year old actress who plays Pam Anderson in the show, arrived at the screening of the finale in LA on March 8 when she slayed in a plunging sheer gold gown.

lily james
Lily James looked stunning in this plunging, gold sheer Roberto Cavalli Fall 2022 gown at the finale screening of ‘Pam & Tommy.’ (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Lily wore a Roberto Cavalli Fall 2022 gown that had a thick choker neckline and a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. The bodice of the sequin dress was tight and cinched in at the waist with a belt, while the rest of the skirt flowed down into a sheer fabric that showed off her toned legs. She styled her stunning dress with a slicked-back middle-parted ponytail, diamond earrings, and a bright red lip.

Lily has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just the other day she attended the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards when she looked fabulous in her outfit.

Related Gallery

Lily James - See Stunning Pics Of The Actress

Lily James 'Pam and Tommy' TV show finale screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Mar 2022 Wearing Roberto Cavalli Same Outfit as catwalk model *12819294ag
Lily James 'Pam and Tommy' TV show finale screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Mar 2022 Wearing Roberto Cavalli Same Outfit as catwalk model *12819294ag
Photo by: zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/2/19 Lily James at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at The Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England, UK.

She rocked a head-to-toe Del Core Fall 2022 outfit featuring an off-the-shoulder baby pink crop top that was extremely low-cut, showing a lot of cleavage. The blouse was bedazzled with sequin flowers and had long poofy sleeves and she styled the top with a pair of super high-rise, black flared trousers. A pair of bedazzled platform heels and dangling earrings topped off her look.

lily james
Lily’s gorgeous dress from the event in LA on March 8, was completely cutout in the back. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, just last week Lily was in Milan when she showed off her incredible figure in a mint green Herve Leger Fall 2022 ensemble. She rocked a plunging scoop-neck crop top with a fitted, high-waisted midi skirt, matching long gloves, and clear PVC heels.