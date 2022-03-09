Lily James Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress For ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale Screening – Photos

Lily James looked absolutely fabulous when she wore a plunging sequin gold sheer gown for the screening of the ‘Pam & Tommy’ finale in LA on March 8.

Lily James has been slaying all of her looks while promoting her hit new Hulu show, Pam & Tommy and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 32-year old actress who plays Pam Anderson in the show, arrived at the screening of the finale in LA on March 8 when she slayed in a plunging sheer gold gown.

Lily wore a Roberto Cavalli Fall 2022 gown that had a thick choker neckline and a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. The bodice of the sequin dress was tight and cinched in at the waist with a belt, while the rest of the skirt flowed down into a sheer fabric that showed off her toned legs. She styled her stunning dress with a slicked-back middle-parted ponytail, diamond earrings, and a bright red lip.

Lily has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just the other day she attended the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards when she looked fabulous in her outfit.

She rocked a head-to-toe Del Core Fall 2022 outfit featuring an off-the-shoulder baby pink crop top that was extremely low-cut, showing a lot of cleavage. The blouse was bedazzled with sequin flowers and had long poofy sleeves and she styled the top with a pair of super high-rise, black flared trousers. A pair of bedazzled platform heels and dangling earrings topped off her look.

Meanwhile, just last week Lily was in Milan when she showed off her incredible figure in a mint green Herve Leger Fall 2022 ensemble. She rocked a plunging scoop-neck crop top with a fitted, high-waisted midi skirt, matching long gloves, and clear PVC heels.