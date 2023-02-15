Iggy Azalea Says ‘Karma’s Real’ After Ex Playboy Carti’s Arrest For Alleged Assault

Iggy Azalea, 32, seemed to react to her ex Playboi Carti‘s headline-making arrest for alleged assault, in a series of tweets on Valentine’s Day. The Australian rapper, who shares son Onyx, 2, with Carti, appeared to reference when the 26-year-old was accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend in Dec., which caused the arrest, and even went as far as to talk about “serial abuse”, on her Twitter page.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman,” Iggy’s first tweet read.

She followed the tweet up with a second one that talked about karma. “Anyway. I’m having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well! Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote.

Iggy’s tweets come after Carti was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Dec. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and hindering persons making emergency telephone calls, according to Fulton County jail records. He was released on bond on Dec. 30 and some fans expressed shock in the comments of Iggy’s tweets. “I’m a huge Carti fan but this really shocked me and I’m disappointed in him. You can’t defend something like that,” one of the comments read.

Iggy and Carti met in 2018 and started dating. They privately welcomed Onyx in 2020 but by Oct. of that same year, she confirmed their split when she took to her Instagram story and revealed she’d be “raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

Six months after the split, a source told us Iggy had “never been happier” with being single and raising her son. “Iggy has never been happier, becoming a mom has brought this deep sense of satisfaction,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Iggy is open to meeting someone, but only the right someone. She has no time for BS. She has men throwing themselves at her but it’s a matter of meeting the right one. She doesn’t feel any sort of need to have a man. Her life is very full and happy. But if the right guy comes along, she would be open to it.”