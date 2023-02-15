Evangeline Lilly Debuts Platinum Blonde Shaved Head Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Evangeline Lilly looked nearly unrecognizable when she debuted a shocking new hair makeover at Virgin Radio in London on Feb. 15. The 43-year-old rocked a completely shaved head that was dyed a platinum blonde color and she styled her new look with a flowy yellow dress.

Evangeline’s new hair makeover was completely shaved and dyed a bright white that almost looked silver, and to be honest, she totally pulled off the new look. For the outing, she styled her new hairstyle with a long, mustard yellow maxi dress that featured a tight bodice, a cinched-in waist, and a flowy skirt. She styled the dress with a long, dark green coat on top and accessorized with brown suede platform shoes.

As for her glam, Evangeline let her hairstyle steal the show and she opted for a subtle smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip. A pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ear cuff tied her look together.

Evangeline has been busy doing press for her new film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and just a few days ago, the actress was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she rocked a completely different hairstyle. For the show, Evangeline rocked a super short hairstyle that wasn’t shaved but was short on the sides of her head and thicker on the top with front bangs covering her forehead.

Not only was her hair longer, but it was a brighter, platinum-blonde hue. She styled her hair with a bright orange Naeem Khan ensemble featuring a low-cut sheer camisole with a feathered mini skirt, neon tights, and a matching blazer on top.

Aside from this look, she recently attended the Los Angeles film premiere when she stunned in a mint green Giambattista Valli Fall 2022 Haute Couture gown featuring a fluffy feathered neckline and long sleeves. She styled the backless dress with her platinum blonde, longer hair and a pair of REZA Nuage white gold drop earrings.