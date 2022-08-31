‘Lost’ Star Dominic Monaghan Gives Rare Interview About Evangeline Lilly Split

Dominic Monaghan got candid about one of his past high-profile romances. The 45-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of Anna Faris’ podcast Unqualified and dished on his relationship with his Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly. The pair were reportedly dating on and off while they were filming the iconic series and by the end of the love match, Dominic said he was left “heartbroken”.

“I think I’ve only really got my heart broken once in my life,” the Lord of the Rings alum began. “I was dating an actress on Lost called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own. And yeah, you know, I don’t really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was just kind of all in, you know…”

In 2007, rumors ran rampant about Dominic proposing to Evangeline in Hawaii, where they filmed Lost, but by the end of the year, it appeared the two had split. The actor has referenced a cheating scandal in the past and brought it up again on the podcast. “I mean, to say I was devastated is an understatement, you know,” he admitted. “I had to be told by a third party like, ‘You do realize that she’s with this guy,’ when we were together. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And this person was like, ‘Yeah.'”

In 2014, Dominic first publicly referenced the alleged incident when he replied to a tweet that read “Evangeline looked unreal in The Hobbit, man oh man.” The star wrote, “Nah. I don’t date cheaters.” After a dust up on Twitter, Dominic added, “If I’m a douche because you don’t like what I say that’s not my concern But I don’t choose to lie on twitter. Truth hurts.”

Although Evangeline never directly responded to the tweets, she did comment on her thoughts on marriage in an interview only a few weeks after the social media storm. “In my world, I don’t believe in forever promises. I don’t think it’s realistic,” she told Ocean Drive magazine.