‘RHOC’ Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Seemingly Marries GF Jennifer Spinner On Valentine’s Day: ‘In Love’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke took to Instagram with a joint post from the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas!

February 15, 2023 12:00AM EST
Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 45, may not appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County again, but she appears to have gone and made a very big commitment! In a joint Valentine’s Day post via Instagram, she shared a pic of herself with girlfriend Jennifer Spinnerlovingly kissing in front of the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wore a brownish faux fur coat and white stiletto boots, while Jennifer wore a head to toe black ensemble with black cowboy boots.

“Crazy….in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed,” she tagged her new wife. “You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures.” Braunwyn completed the romantic post with a series of hashtags, including #cheerstogoodchoices #happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway #loveislove, and #lgbtq.

Many of the former Bravo personality’s 320K followers took to the comments thread to congratulate the new couple. “Omg congratulations if you just both said yes,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Congratulations! Cheers to loving like no one is watching.” “Ahhhh mazing!!! Congratulations #goals. HAPPY VALENTINES Love birds,” gushed a third.

Others were already asking for wedding pics of the ceremony. “Pleeeez show us wedding pics!” begged a devoted fan, alongside a row of heart emojis. Braunwyn originally came out during an interview with with GLAAD [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation] in December of 2020. “I like women. I’m gay,” she said at the time. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

She added that it had “taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice,” she explained. “I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

She appeared on the Bravo hit from 2019-2021. She was previously married to Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children.

