Gisele Bundchen Wears Leopard Swimsuit Taking Daughter Vivian, 10, To Horseback Riding Lessons: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, looked gorgeous in a leopard swimsuit as she was seen spending time with daughter Vivian, 10. The super model was spotted taking her youngest child to a private horseback riding lesson in Miami, FL on Saturday, Feb. 11. Gisele opted to wear the swimwear piece as a bodysuit with black shorts as she stayed cool in the 77 degree weather, adding a breezy pair of black flip flips to the ensemble. She kept her signature highlighted locks in a side braid, accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses and a bold watch on her left wrist.

Vivian has seemingly been working at her horseback riding skills for some time, taking up what is also one of her mother’s favorite sports. The 10-year-old looked so confident as she sported a safety helmet, gloves and comfortable leggings for the outdoor class. Gisele smiled as she looked on, clearly proud of Vivian’s accomplishments as she continues to master the difficult sport.

Just weeks ago, Gisele was also seen horseback riding herself in Costa Rica as she vacationed with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two were in casual outfits as they explored the Central American country’s lush nature and greenery while on the getaway, which some reported was romantic. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him,” a source told People magazine. “I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Gisele is otherwise single since her split from ex Tom Brady after 13 years in 2022. Since, she has been focused on their two children, including her son and Vivian’s older brother Benjamin, 13. The Victoria’s Secret alum and her kids were also spotted on a family bike ride on Feb. 9 as they spent some quality time together after the split and their dad’s second retirement from the NFL.