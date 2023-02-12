‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Super Bowl Trailer: Chris Pine Forms An Epic Monster-Fighting Team

The Super Bowl knows a thing or two about teams. In the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl trailer, Chris Pine’s Edgin the Bard works to get together a crew that will save the world. “We’re facing the greatest evils the world has ever known. We’re going to need a team,” he says.

This team consists of Michelle Rodriguez’s Holga the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page’s Xenk the Paladin, Justice Smith’s Simon the Sorcerer, and Sophie Lillis’ Doric. This ragtag group of thieves might just be the right group to take on any monster or evil that’s thrown their way. One of those foes is Hugh Grant’s Forge Fletcher.

The Bridgerton alum revealed at San Diego Comic Con in July 2022 that he got into the best shape of his life while filming the movie.

“Lots of push-ups, lots of sit-ups,” Regé-Jean said, according to EW. “I got to swing a sword around for a living. Do you know what I mean? That is everything that you’d want growing up. And coming into this, I got really, really good with the swords. It was lots and lots of stunts training, so my thighs were killing me and I had the best ass of my life.”

Hugh revealed that there was one particular aspect of the film that he really appreciated when he read the script. “I think maybe what I responded to most in their script was that it’s about losers. This little band of comrades, they’re all a bit crap. You are not great at being a bard,” Hugh told Collider while standing with Chris.

There’s plenty of action in the Super Bowl trailer, which is sure to delight D&D fans. Running away from massive monsters is just another day for these thieves.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters on March 31, 2023.