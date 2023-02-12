Brooke Shields & Mini-Me Daughter Grier, 16, Stun At Son Jung Wan Show At New York Fashion Week

Brooke Shields, 57, and her daughter Grier Henchy, 16, turned heads at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. The actress and the lookalike teen, whose father is Chris Henchy, looked incredible as they attended the Son Jung Wan show and wore fashionable outfits, which can be seen here. Brooke’s included a white sweater-style blazer with matching pants and boots and Grier’s included a long pink sleeveless dress with a checkered pattern and dark pink pointy heels with sequins.

The duo posed for cameras while they put their arms around each other and flashed smiles. Brooke had her long wavy hair down and Grier pulled her long hair up into a sleek ponytail. The beauties also flaunted flattering makeup that topped off their epic looks perfectly.

In addition to posing for photos, Brooke and Grier stopped on the carpet to give interviews and the former looked as proud as could be. They also posed for photos with other fashionably dressed stars at the event, including Samuel Mancini, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Eric West, and Tashiana Washington. The show showed off some of Son Jung Wan’s most impressive designs on gorgeous models that walked the catwalk with memorable struts.

Before Brooke and Grier wowed at NYFW, they showed up to the premiere of the movie Spirited, which stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, in Nov. They both dressed in holiday-themed outfits and posed on the red carpet, just like they did at the fashion show. Brooke wore a sparkly red sleeveless dress and strappy heels while Grier wore a green suit and sparkly silver shoes.

When Brooke and Grier are not attending events alone, they’re with Brooke and Chris’ oldest daughter and Grier’s sister, Rowan, 19, who is currently in college. The trio attended a New York fashion event last year and showed off their close bond in photos. Brooke dropped off Rowan last year when she started her first semester at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC.