JoJo Siwa Resurrects Her Iconic Ponytail After Chopping Off Locks Into Pixie Cut

After her dramatic pixie cut hair makeover, JoJo Siwa took to Instagram to dance and bring back her iconic high ponytail! In the video, posted Friday, February 10th, JoJo crouched in front of a mansion (and a car conspicuously plastered with her image,) and pulled her hair into a high ponytail with a rainbow bow. She then backed up to the car and began dancing energetically to a remix of “Collide” by Justine Skye. “Doing this dance as if I was 12-year-old JoJo Siwa,” a voice said as she began busting out her impressive moves.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, rocked a yellow t-shirt, short shorts, and white sneakers for the euphoric clip. “Sidenote, how does my hair fit in a side ponytail now?” she captioned the clip, alongside a “mind blown” emoji. Many of her 11.4 million followers on the platform took to the comments section to weigh in on the video — and her hair. “Your impression of yourself is spot on,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “The Bow is back! You need to keep your hair like that it’s beautiful.” “That connection to your inner child,” remarked a third, while a fourth gushed, “I wish I could dance like all the ages of jojo siwa lol.”

JoJo’s look into her past makes sense. She once confessed that her youthful sense of style is here to stay. “Recently, I’ve been showing myself looking different — not the classic rainbow, sparkles, and side ponytail with a JoJo bow,” she wrote over a TikTok video in 2020. “I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish.’ People think this is me changing. LOL nope! I love who I am!” she said while dancing to “From Now On” from The Greatest Showman.

Two years later, in 2022, she revealed a dramatic hair makeover with short hair. She’s also tried out variations of the mullet and even dyed her hair pink in October of 2022.