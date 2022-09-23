JoJo Siwa Debuts Short Hair Makeover After Her GF Cuts Her Locks: See The Look Before & After

“Come with us as Avery cuts my hair back to shorty,” JoJo Siwa says enthusiastically at the start of the TikTok video she posted on Thursday (Sept. 22). In the clip, JoJo, 19, sits in a seat while her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, starts cutting. “I wanted it back to how it used to be, so Avery took big chunks out at a time.” As JoJo narrates the clip, Avery hacks away at her girlfriend’s hair. At one point, the styling looks a little “janky,” according to JoJo, but after some off-camera polishing, JoJo was pleased with her new look. “She actually ended up crushing it,” said JoJo.

@itsjojosiwa I wasn’t sure how it was gonna turn out…. BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️ ♬ Satisfaction – Benny Benassi & The Biz

The makeover comes nearly two weeks after JoJo confirmed her new romance. JoJo revealed that she and the TikToker were an item on Sept. 12, posting a clip of them getting their pictures taken at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. “The pictures vs. the moment,” JoJo captioned the clip of them kissing in one of the many poses. JoJo also shared a video of her and Avery doing a TikTok dance trend. “I’m so proud of her learning this [choreography],” JoJo captioned the clip. “And I have to share so you can see her CUTESY HAPPY FACE!”

The couple didn’t wait long to show off their love. Days after confirming the love, JoJo and Avery got cuddling in public. While out and about, Avery jumped up into JoJo’s arms while wrapping her legs around the Dance Moms alum. The passionate kiss was quite adorable (and impressive, considering JoJo’s upper body strength to hold her girlfriend like that.)

In August, JoJo and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew, called it quits again. “Someone asked me just now if I was single. I am,” Kylie said in an Instagram Live session. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s okay. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.” Kylie went on to say that she and JoJo are both “safe and happy and healthy, and that’s all that matters.” She also claimed that they don’t need and “drama” about the split because “that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.”