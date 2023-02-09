Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Wear Matching Button Downs As They Goof Around In Dressing Room

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, 28, looked adorable when they went on a shopping trip to Target. Britney, 41, and Sam, looked hilarious as they rocked matching pink button-down shirts and hats in a hilarious new video.

Sam posted the video to his Instagram story writing, “Matching outfits at Target.” In the video, Britney and Sam walked toward the mirror in the dressing room wearing identical outfits. They both wore short-sleeve light pink button-down shirts and matching cream hats. Britney wore a long-sleeve white shirt under her button-down and styled it with a high-waisted navy blue mini skirt. She topped her look off with knee-high brown heeled boots. As for Sam, he wore a white T-shirt under his shirt and paired it with navy blue shorts and sneakers.

Britney and Sam love posting videos to social media and when Britney isn’t posting with Sam, she is usually posting videos of herself dancing in some sort of sexy outfit. Just recently, Britney danced for a whopping three hours while wearing a short-sleeve, tight black crop top with a pair of low-rise gray sweat shorts and red cutoff gloves.

Britney posted the video with the caption, “Found my hands with some red gloves !!! I meditated to ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ by @shakira !!! I just said ‘keep shaking your a**’ and I did for 3 hours !!! Not really punctual and will probably take down in two days … but I think I just found the playground.”

In the video, Britney wore a tight black shirt that read, “Love the workout,” in bold, bright red letters. She styled the top with a pair of short gray sweat shorts which she rolled a few times at the elastic waistband to make them even shorts. Britney’s toned abs were on full display in the outfit which she accessorized with a pair of blue sneakers at one point. For the rest of the video, she went barefoot while wearing a pair of fingerless red gloves.