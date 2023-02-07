Pamela Anderson Wrote Britney Spears A Letter After Singer Praised Her For Speaking Out

Pamela Anderson, 55, revealed she wrote a private letter to Britney Spears, 41, when the public support of the singer came up during a new interview. “I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she’s received it by now,” the former Baywatch actress told ET Canada.

“It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you,” she continued, referring to the personal struggles both she and Britney have faced over the years. “You’re like a moneymaker. It’s painful.”

Britney Spears shows respect to Pamela Anderson. pic.twitter.com/J5BgIFRY0g — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) February 2, 2023

Pamela’s interview comes almost a week after Britney took to Instagram to praise the actress and former Playboy model as well as her supportive sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, after the release of her memoir, Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. The Jan. 31 releases tell the story of Pamela’s life on her own terms and the documentary was even produced by Brandon.

“I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson,” Britney’s now-deleted post, which can be seen above, began. “She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is !!! I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past.”

“Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life … unless cruelty rules the world???” she continued. “I mean, does it make other people and my family subconsciously and secretly feel WAAAAY better about themselves to embarrass me and bring up my past???”

The pop star also talked about that past and the difficulties she’s been through with other people, including those close to her, telling her story in “4 documentaries last year.” She revealed that was “almost as hard” as what she’s been through in her past, which includes a 13-year conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears. “Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing!!! It felt semi-illegal!!!”