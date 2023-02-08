Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Republicans Yelling During State Of The Union: ‘Nobody Yelled’ At Trump

Whoopi Goldberg had some strong words for Republican members of Congress who called out President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. The View host slammed members of the House, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who called out during the speech, during a “Hot Topic” discussion on Wednesday, February 8.

MTG CALLS BIDEN A “LIAR” DURING SOTU SPEECH: As Pres. Joe Biden discussed Social Security in his address, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called him a "liar" — #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/7P795t8Gpy — The View (@TheView) February 8, 2023

During the State of the Union, the president spoke about tax plans that would require billionaires to pay their fair share and mentioned a minority of Republicans who have suggested allowing plans such as Medicare and Social Security to sunset in new economic plans. Republican representatives began booing at Biden, including Greene who was seen shouting, “Liar,” while wearing a white fur jacket. The president took the opportunity to show that he felt that those programs should be protected. “So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books,” he said.

After speaking about the moment, Whoopi said that Biden deserved more respect from his colleagues across the aisle, reminding them that there weren’t any vocal outbursts during any of former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union addresses. “I listen to people say, ‘We need to find a better way to talk to each other,’ and then we see all these adults standing up, showing their behinds—as my mother would say—and indulging in really what is despicable behavior. You don’t have to like what he says, but you owe him the respect. He is the president,” she said. “We had to listen to you know who and nobody yelled. Nobody said, ‘You’re a liar. You’re a moron.'”

Before changing topics, Whoopi called on Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to be stronger against members of his own party to avoid such incidents going forward. “Get your party in order, man,” she said.

Earlier in the discussion, co-host Sunny Hostin also recalled when former President Barack Obama had a similar run-in with South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson in 2009. The congressman called out, “You lie,” while Obama was giving a speech about health care reform. “Was it Joe Wilson who yelled at Obama? The lack of decorum that was shown had never been shown before, and they made him apologize to the White House, and he did so,” Sunny said. “I think if Marjorie Taylor Greene yells ‘Liar’ at the President of the United States. She should apologize for it. I wonder if Kevin McCarthy has the cojones to force her to.”