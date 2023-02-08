Harry Styles Rocks Shorts As He Heads To Gym After Winning AOTY At The Grammys: Photo

Harry Styles was photographed heading to a gym in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. The singer was dressed for the occasion, rocking a pair of short shorts with spandex shorts underneath. He kept warm in a sweatshirt before heading inside, with his long hair clipped back on the top of his head. Harry didn’t seem thrilled to see photographers snapping away as he kept a low-profile outside the gym.

The workout session came just two days after Harry attended the Grammy Awards in L.A. and took home the night’s biggest honor: Album of the Year. Harry beat out Beyonce and more stars for the win. In addition to AOTY, he also took hope Best Pop Vocal Album and performed “As It Was” during the ceremony. The song was nominated for four additional awards, but Harry didn’t win in those categories.

Back in 2021, Harry won his first ever Grammy Award when he took home the honor for Best Pop Vocal Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” His ex, Taylor Swift, was in attendance for both the 2021 and 2023 ceremonies, and she stood and clapped for Harry as he was honored both times. The two are on friendly terms these days after dating in 2012 and 2013. They were even spotted chatting in the audience during the Feb. 5 award ceremony, as well.

Taylor is currently in a relationship with Joe Alwyn, while Harry is recently single after his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 and began a romantic relationship that fall. They dated for two years before calling it quits at the end of 2022. Both Harry and Olivia have not publicly commented on the breakup, as they did their best to keep a low profile about their romance.