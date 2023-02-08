Budweiser Debuts 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Ahead Of Super Bowl: Photo

Four newborn baby Clydesdale horses, the iconic equine associated with Budweiser, are making their debut by hosting a Super Bowl 2023 watch party, and you’ve got to see these adorable animals to believe them. In pics posted to Twitter on February 6, the babies in question — who include Sergeant, Stinger, Barron, and Razor — lined up politely for their photo op. Two appeared to have a lighter fuzzy brown coat with white, and two more had darker brown coats. But the unmistakable, solid Budweiser Clydesdale look is definitely there, and the baby’s looked adorably shy as they posed in a large stable. “Introducing the Warm Springs Ranch starting lineup!” read the caption of Warm Springs Ranch’s tweet.

Introducing the Warm Springs Ranch starting lineup! ​ 🐴 pic.twitter.com/3h6OlGcw6E — Warm Springs Ranch (@WarmSpringRanch) February 6, 2023

According to PEOPLE, the little ones will host the “Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party” on Sunday, February 12 with Anheuser-Busch. It’s the first event of its kind, and will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where the foals — each of them already famous — were born back in January. A $100 ticket to the event buys fans a chance to meet and take pics the animals, as well as enjoy dinner and beers (naturally) while watching the Super Bowl.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are nearly inseparable from the brand. Fans will remember seeing them majestically clomp through virgin snow, thunder across barren prairies, and joyfully jingle holiday bells in beer ads over the years. A 2017 Super Bowl ad featured a history of the legendary partnership of German immigrants Anheuser and Busch, with a cameo featuring the stunning horses.

And though these particular foals are too young to be part of the usual ads, Budweiser already has a head start with a Super Bowl commercial featuring none other than Kevin Bacon and Metro Boomin. The ad takes a bit of a different, though equally iconic, angle. “They say all people are six degrees of separation away from each other,” Kevin says in the ad. “But some are just a six-pack away. The people who share the same spirit share the same beer.” The commercial ends with the memorable tagline, “this Bud’s for you.”