Taylor Swift Sparkles In Sequin Dress To Hang With Kelsea Ballerini & More At Grammys After-Party

Taylor Swift looked stunning when she rocked a blue sequin dress to the Grammys after-party.

February 7, 2023
Taylor Swift made quite a statement at the 2023 Grammy Awards both on and off the runway. The 33-year-old took the red carpet by storm when she rocked a sexy blue two-piece set and then headed to the after-party where she wore a fitted blue sequin dress.

At the after-party, Taylor wore a spaghetti strap blue Etro Long Sequin Dress. The fitted maxi dress featured a scoop neckline and she covered up with an oversized, fluffy green fur coat. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair pulled back into a bun with her front bangs covering her forehead while a bright red lip tied her look together.

Taylor was joined by Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher, who also looked fabulous. Kelsea rocked a skintight black dress with cutouts on the front and back of the dress. She styled her dress with a slicked-back, long, middle-parted ponytail and a glossy nude lip.

Earlier in the night, Taylor dazzled on the red carpet in a custom navy blue Roberto Cavalli ensemble featuring a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top and skirt. Taylor’s set was covered in sequins and intricate beading and the tight crop top was super short putting her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted fitted maxi skirt that had a long train that trailed behind her. She accessorized with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Betty Platform Sandals and massive diamond triangle Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Taylor has been loving sparkly sequin outfits lately and aside from these looks, she recently wore a super short, sleeveless silver Paco Rabanne Paillette Chainmail Sparkle Dress. She styled the mini dress with a pair of silver Christian Louboutin Yazefine Platform Metallic Embellished Sandals that highlighted her long, toned legs, and added a dainty silver necklace.

