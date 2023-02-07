Madonna Shows Off NSFW Accessories from Her 2023 Grammys Outfit: Photos

Madonna, 64, shared a series of eye-catching photos and video that gave her followers a glimpse of the NSFW accessories she had with her memorable 2023 Grammy Awards outfit, in new Instagram posts. The singer held a diamond brooch by Vivienne Westwood while wearing her fishnet gloves, in one of the epic snapshots. She also shared a closeup photo of a clutch purse that had the work “F*CK” on it in silver sequins and a closeup photo of her legs in black fishnet tights.

The talented artist also walked toward the camera in her outfit, which consisted of a black blazer top over a white button-down shirt and black tie and a long black skirt. She had a sultry look on her face and tapped a stick she was holding what appeared to be a type of whip. She had her hair in braids that were looped under and let two loose strands hang down each side of her face.

“And the Winner is……………….,” she captioned the clip, which was met with a lot of comments from fans. “the winner is you! always will be, the GREATEST POP ARTIST,” one fan wrote while another called her “amazing.” Others left heart emojis and shared excitement about seeing her live concert in the future.

Madonna’s latest photos and video come after she made an appearance on the 2023 Grammy Awards to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of their Grammy-winning single, “Unholy.” She made a speech that mentioned “rebels” and got a lot of attention. “I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it,” she said on stage. “You guys need to know — all you trouble makers out there — you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated.”

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, also attended the Grammys in a gorgeous sparkly red dress. She posed for solo photos on the carpet of the event and showed off her confidence, just like her mom. She also held a matching purse and had her long dark hair down.