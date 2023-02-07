Kamala Harris Rocks Red Suit As She Supports Biden At State Of The Union

Vice President Kamala Harris stood behind President Joe Biden as he gave his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Harris supported the president as he gave Americans an update on a number of different issues and spoke out about his plans to address more of their concerns in the coming year. Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was also in attendance to support her, as was Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

Harris rocked a deep red suit for the State of the Union address with a metallic-looking shirt under her blazer. She accessorized with a dark necklace. She was seated behind the president alongside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. She stood and applauded Biden many times as he spoke during the State of The Union.

Ahead of the State of the Union, Harris shared that she was very excited about all the progress that she and Biden have made for the American people since they took office in 2021. She shared a photo of the two of them smiling in the Oval Office on her Instagram. “After two years in office, I can confidently say we are building a better future,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

Harris’ appearance at the State of the Union came less than a week after she attended Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols’ parents were also in attendance at the presidential address after Biden invited them. At Nichols’ funeral, Harris vowed to fight police brutality and corruption and called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. “When we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should’ve been safe,” she said. “As Vice President of the United States, we demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Joe Biden will sign it. And, we should not delay, and we will not be denied. It is non-negotiable.”

Harris has also been very active throughout the year, helping to pass legislation on a number of issues, including abortion rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned and working to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. One of the most recent pieces of legislation that Harris helped pass was the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial couples’ right to marriage equality in December. The vice president stood by Biden’s side as he signed it, and the president made a major symbolic gesture by handing her the pen, because she is in an interracial relationship with Doug Emhoff.

After the law was passed, Harris released a statement praising the Administration for the work they did to get the law passed. “The Respect for Marriage Act ultimately stands for a simple principle: all Americans are equal and their government should treat them that way. Today, we are one step closer to achieving that ideal with pride,” she said.