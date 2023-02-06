Maria Shriver Recalls ‘Sobbing’ At A Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split

Maria remembered the sage advice a reverend mother gave her as she cried openly in a convent.

February 6, 2023 7:35PM EST
Maria Shriver arrives at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios, in Los Angeles 2019 THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2019
Maria Shriver and her son Christopher Schwarzenegger were spotted arm-in-arm while taking a walk in NYC Pictured: Christopher Schwarzenegger,Maria Shriver Ref: SPL5275684 171121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger 'Midnight Sun' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Mar 2018
Image Credit: Michael Germana/Everett Collection

Maria Shriver just got real about her heartache after her 2011 split from Terminator icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist told Hoda Kotb about an encounter she had at a convent, and the advice a reverend mother gave her as she sobbed over the split. “I went to a convent, a cloistered convent, and to be in silence and look for advice,” the former First Lady of California, 67, said during the Monday, Feb. 6 podcast episode of Making Space. “And the reverend mother there … I actually have written about this but I haven’t shared it, she said, ‘I think you came here looking for permission.'”

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Michael Germana/Everett Collection)

Maria didn’t exactly get the answer she expected. [She said], ‘You can’t come live here … but you do have permission to go out and become Maria.'” The acclaimed journalist revealed that the experience was emotional. “I was, like, sobbing,” she said. “I had never given myself permission to feel, to be vulnerable, to be weak, to be brought to my knees. And the world did it to me. And then I was like, ‘OK, God, let’s go.'”

It was back in 2011 that Arnold and Maria’s relationship crumbled amid a public scandal. They’d been married 25 years before news hit that the Twins actor had fathered a son with the famous family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. By the time anyone knew, however, Joseph Baena was already a teenager. Arnold and Maria went their separate ways over the affair, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2021.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Arnold and Maria were married for 25 years before separating amid a public scandal. (Everett Collection)

“Arnold and Maria’s divorce is finally done,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY as their ten-year divorce finally wrapped up. “Their lives moved on so long ago, and now that their divorce is officially finalized, there isn’t any specific relief or party to come with it. They have been working with a private judge on all of it. Their family knows what has been going on and that part of their lives is over. They still respect each other, but now they will continue to have their own lives and that’s pretty much it. There is limited to no drama.”

