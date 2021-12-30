Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”

Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, The A-listers had split up way back in May 2011, after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper,, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena , 24. The divorce was a long and complicated ordeal due to “a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement” that was worth $400 million and was split between the two, according to TMZ.

In addition, another source close to Patrick and the family said that Patrick and the rest of the family “are very transparent with each other” and knew forever what the outcome would be. “ Patrick loves his parents and is in both of their lives and just because they are now divorced doesn’t change the relationship he has with them,” our source spilled. “He continues to get love from his parents and that will forever be the case. The sadness of it all was years ago.”