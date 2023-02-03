Brendon Urie & Wife Sarah Welcome Baby Just 1 Week After Announcing Pregnancy

Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah are officially parents! The singer, 35, shared that his wife, 35, welcomed their first child earlier on this week, TMZ reported on Friday, Feb. 3. The child’s sex and name are unknown, however, the baby comes just a week after he shared that they were set to welcome their first baby in a lengthy post on Tuesday, January 24. The outlet also noted that everyone is “happy and healthy.” HollywoodLife has also reached reps for confirmation.

The announcement was made on Panic! At The Disco‘s Instagram account, where the singer also confirmed that the band would be coming to end. “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” he began in the post. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” he then penned.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” he said. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he then announced in the heartrending post.

Brendon and Sarah married back in 2013 after meeting at a Paramore show. Sarah was a big fan of the pop pun band, and got to know Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams — which is eventually how she met Brendon in 2009. “I met Paramore in 2006. They were on Warped Tour and I met them. I dated one of them for a while and that’s how I met Hayley and we’ve been friends for so long now,” Sarah once said on IG live. “She’s just like my sister and I love her so much… her and her whole family, everyone in her life. She’s such a good person.”

As for Brendon, seeing his wife was love at first sight. “I saw her outside the [tour] bus and she was the most gorgeous creature, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told 104.1 The Edge. “I didn’t know what to do. I was like, freaking out,” he also said.

Congratulations to the couple!