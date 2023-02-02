Grammys 2023: Will BTS Be There?

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world, with tons of fans across the globe. It’s no surprise that the K-pop group, comprised of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are nominated for a few awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 7. Even though the band is up for three awards, they haven’t been announced to be making an appearance, and fans have been wondering if they’ll be in attendance at Music’s Biggest Night.

The three awards that BTS are up for are Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration with Coldplay “My Universe,” Best Music Video for “Yet To Come,” and Album of the Year for their contributions to Coldplay’s Music of The Spheres record.

As many fans know, the members of the boy band are required to serve in the Korean military for a time between 18 and 21 months between the ages of 18 and 35, and Jin, 29, is currently serving his time. With one member definitely unable to attend, fans have wondered what it could mean for the rest of the group to attend.

While the group has not made an official announcement about whether or not they plan to attend, vigilant members of the BTS Army did catch a since-deleted Instagram post by GQ Korea which may have shown what the plan was. The post from GQ referenced the member’s time, and said that only one member may attend in place of the whole group. “Although all members cannot participate together due to Jin’s military enlistment issue, currently, RM is planned to attend the awards ceremony as BTS’s representative,” the outlet wrote, via Koreaboo.

While it seems like only one member may attend the 2023 Grammys, fans still have plenty of moments from the group’s icon appearances in years past to relive! BTS became the first Korean group to perform at the Grammys in 2020 when they joined Lil Nas X on-stage for his hit “Old Town Road.” In 2021, they performed their hit “Dynamite,” and in 2022, they delivered a jaw-dropping performance of “Butter.” So far the group has been nominated for 5 Grammys, but they haven’t won yet, and if any of their 2023 categories win, it will be their first.