Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Are Interested In Doing A ‘90210’ Revival After Failed Reboot: ‘We Both Love The Show’

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are open to another re-boot for Beverly Hills, 90210. The real life best friends, who rose to fame as Donna and Kelly on the Aaron Spelling produced teen series, spilled the tea when discussing their new QVC collaboration, aptly named BFF Collection. “If it was fun and done right,” Jennie, 50, said to the New York Post in an interview earlier this week. Tori agreed, saying, “It would be crazy to be Donna and Kelly again.”

“We both love the show and would probably never say no,” Tori, who’s father created the series, went on. “We wouldn’t be mad about working with all our friends again. That’s our heart,” she also added. In recent months, the show has gotten a new legion of fans thanks to streaming on Paramount+.

Of course, the series has been spin-offs and reincarnations — back in the ’90s, Beverly Hills, 90210 was responsible for sister shows Melrose Place — which went on to become a massive hit in its own right, starring Heather Locklear — as well as the short lived Models Inc. The show saw a second generation with 2008’s 90210 starring Shenae Grimes, AnnaLynne McCord and Dustin Milligan — with Tori and Jennie in supporting roles.

The last re-boot of the series was BH90210 which saw the original cast members playing fictionalized, heightened versions of themselves years after the show ended its original run. The show garnered mix reviews in the summer of 2019, with many fans begging for an actual re-boot where the cast played their original characters, including Donna and Kelly.

Regardless, the unique mini-series showcased the real-life relationships that the actors forged off screen. “I don’t have a real sister, so she’s my sister,” Tori said of Jennie, who also chimed in.

“We experienced something unlike anything else together for 10 years,” Jennie added. “We spent such concentrated time together [on set]. They were very formative years, and I don’t think a lot of other people can relate to that,” she added.