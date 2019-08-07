‘BH90210’ Recap: Jason Priestley & Jennie Garth Have Sex After Cast Reunites

‘Brandon and Kelly back together? People would eat it up’, Jason Priestley’s ‘wife’ told him in the series premiere of ‘BH90210’, and while that didn’t happen, Jason and Jennie hooking up was the next best thing!

After having gone their separate ways since the series Beverly Hills, 90210 ended 19 years ago, the cast reunited at a 30th anniversary fan convention in Las Vegas, during the Aug. 7 series premiere of BH90210. And while you might have guessed that Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green would be happy to see each other, that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, the panel for the show just caused old flames, feuds and feelings to reignite. Luke Perry passed away in March, before this series started filming, but he was honored in a number of ways throughout the hour. And Shannen Doherty surprised her cast by Skyping into the panel, but she didn’t reunite with her co-stars — physically, at least — just yet.

Anyway, we need to talk about Jennie and Jason! After the show kicked off, Jennie revealed that she was never truly a fan of Jason, who according to her, was far from his clean, good boy character, Brandon Walsh. He, however, seemed to have a thing for Jennie, so he pursued her during one of her lowest moments — after her divorce went public on TMZ — and they ended up in bed together. She quickly regretted their hot moment between the sheets, but he didn’t seem too upset about it. Either way, they didn’t have much time to analyze what had just happened since it occurred just before they jumped on Brian’s “wife”‘s (La La Anthony) private jet and headed back to Los Angeles.

However, we don’t think they’ll be apart for too long because Tori came up with the brilliant idea of producing a reboot of their hit show due to all the “fun” they all had together in Vegas. Jennie wasn’t too keen on the idea, especially if it meant she’d eventually have to be in a room with Shannen, but Tori convinced her to do it anyway because — well, Tori has bills to pay. Much like her real-life, in this show, Tori is a mom of 6 struggling with money issues. And she also seems to have a major crush on Brian, who she claims she lost her virginity to (both on and off camera!).

As for Jennie and Jason, his wife (played by Vanessa Lachey) confessed that she’s pregnant with his baby, and Jennie’s going through her third divorce, so if those two do get together — they’ll certainly have a lot of baggage to sift through. And they’re not alone — other cast members went through their own relationship drama in the first hour as well. Gabrielle kissed a female fan who went to the panel, Ian’s wife was caught cheating on him, and as we said before, Tori seems more in love with Brian than she does her own husband. Oh, and did we mention that Brian seemed to have picked up a male stalker from the panel as well? Yeah, there definitely won’t be a shortage of drama when it comes to this show. Or fun… we couldn’t stop smiling or laughing when Tori stole Donna’s high school Spring Dance dress from a display at the convention. And we also cried when the cast shared a toast for Luke, but you can read more about that here.

