‘BH90210’: Shannen Doherty, Carol Potter Return & Gabby Explores Her Sexuality

Tori Spelling went to extreme measures to get Shannen Doherty to join the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot, during the Aug. 21 episode of ‘BH90210’. Plus, Gabby discovered a female friend’s been crushing on her.

Paging Mrs. Walsh! Carol Potter, who played Brenda (Shannen Doherty) and Brandon’s (Jason Priestley) mom throughout the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series, reunited with the cast on the Aug. 21 episode of BH90210. But this time around, she wasn’t playing Cindy. Instead, she played a fictionalized version of herself (Carol), during which she offered her services as a licensed therapist for the cast. Jason, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth still weren’t getting along as a group this week — and Ian punched the head writer who impregnated Jason’s wife — so Christine Elise basically demanded that they all seek therapy before moving forward with the reboot. And as weird as it may had been for them, Carol did her best to try and solve their problems. After all, she already did that for many years when the show first aired during the 90’s, so why not give it another shot?

Furthermore, Christine demanded that Tori finally act like a producer and do some dirty work. More specifically, she wanted Tori to fire the head writer since they couldn’t afford to lose Jason, and Jason had previously threatened to quit the show if the writer wasn’t fired. So Tori put on her big girl pants and fired the writer. But Christine also wanted her to get Shannen on board, since for her, there was no show without Brenda (duh). So, again, Tori did what she needed to do and travelled halfway across the globe, where she found Shannen emerging from a hut in the middle of nowhere. Then, she begged Shannen to reunite with the cast for the reboot, and while she seemed hesitant at first, she later agreed and rejoined just in time for the recreation of that epic cast photo from the 90’s — you know, the one where they’re all laying on top of each other and looking up at the camera.

Meanwhile, Gabby met up with Christine for her own chat regarding Andrea Zuckerman’s storyline on the reboot. Obviously, Gabby had requested that Andrea explore her sexuality, since she actually wanted to explore her own sexuality, and this would be the best way to do it without technically cheating, but Christine isn’t dumb. She caught on quickly to the fact as to why Gabby had made such a request, and as a “queer woman” herself, she urged Gabby to get on a dating app and start experimenting with other women. So Gabby did just that — but she had no idea that Christine would be one of the first ladies to ask her out on a date! Get it, girl.

Here's a sneak peek into the next #BH90210 — only four episodes left! ☀️ You can watch anytime on @hulu or FOX NOW: https://t.co/WfbO14R5NK pic.twitter.com/Q9CReQ20t3 — BH90210 (@BH90210) August 15, 2019

Other tidbits: Jennie met her new bodyguard, whom we believe might be a new love interest for her, and Brian hired his stalker as his new assistant. Plus, Jason confronted his wife about her affair, for which she apologized for. Oh, and Tori’s husband requested that she not have any love scenes with Brian on the reboot since he was feeling jealous about their past and potentially future off-screen romance.

