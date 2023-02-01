Jessica Simpson Reveals She Had A Secret Affair With ‘Movie Star’ Who Had GF At The Time

Jessica Simpson‘s love life was under a microscope in the early aughts, from her four-year marriage to Nick Lachey to her whirlwind romance with John Mayer. However, the 42-year-old singer and actress is now opening up about a super-secret affair she had with an apparent A-list “movie star” who she described as her “teenage fantasy come to life” in a new short essay for Amazon called Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single released on Feb. 1. She revealed she met the celebrity — who she did not name — at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards when she and Nick, now 49, were on a break. “This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes,” she recalled of the first night they were introduced.

Jessica said she and the mystery man didn’t do anything that night, but later ran into each other at a gym in Los Angeles, where she offered to work with him on an undisclosed music video. “‘You could be my lead guy,’ I offered to this man who made millions and millions per film,” she recalled. While the man ended up reaching out to her, Jessica never followed through on her offer and went on to rekindle her romance with Nick and then marry him. When that fell apart, Jessica and the mystery hunk immediately reconnected. She claimed they kissed at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and everything felt so right. “I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges,” she penned in the essay.

Shortly after their magical moment, though, Jessica saw a picture of her love interest with another woman on the red carpet. He assured her that he and the unnamed woman were through and that she was even moving out of his place. Jessica remembered him assuring her, “You’re the only girl I want to be with. You’re it.”

Unfortunately, Jessica’s worst fear came true when she realized the actor wasn’t being truthful about his relationship status after he made her sneak into his hotel room through the fire stairs and became agitated when they didn’t immediately jump into bed. “Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl,” she wrote in the essay. “I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.” Jessica left the next morning while the actor was shooting a movie and claimed he then called her “weeping”.

This is not the first time Jessica has come completely clean about her love life. In her 2020 memoir Open Book, the “A Public Affair” singer admitted to having an “emotional affair” with Johnny Knoxville while they were filming 2005’s, Dukes of Hazzard. “I could share my deepest authentic thoughts with him, and he didn’t roll his eyes at me. He actually liked that I was smart and embraced my vulnerabilities,” she described of their relationship “He believed in me and made me feel I could do anything.” She confirmed that the relationship never turned physical.

Jessica has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014 and they have three kids together. She promoted her Amazon story on Instagram the day it came out with a picture of its cover and by asking fans if they wanted to hear a “pretty wild story”. She continued, “Only my closest and loyal circle of friends have heard this story I am sharing with anyone whose ears are needing some good ole girlfriend story telling tied with a bow of self worth.”