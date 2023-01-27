Hilary Duff Admits She’s Never Watched ‘Laguna Beach’ Despite ‘Come Clean’ Being The Theme Song

Hilary Duff made a surprising confession about the 'Laguna Beach' theme song -- one she actually recorded!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 27, 2023 9:50PM EST
View gallery
Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
LIZZIE MCGUIRE, Hilary Duff, 2001-2004, © Walt Disney Enterprises / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Photo by: Lee Roth STAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2003 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 1/13/03 Hilary Duff at the 30th Annual American Music Awards. (Los Angeles, CA) (Star Max via AP Images)
Image Credit: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO

Despite performing the theme song for the reality TV series, Hilary Duff confesses she has never even seen Laguna Beach. But there’s a good reason for that. “I I I…I just didn’t…I didn’t watch!” she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Lizzie McGuire star, 35, seemed as surprised as everyone else as she made the admission after Andy asked her if she was a “big fan” of the series.

But the “Come Clean” singer, chicly clad in a black latex mini dress and matching stiletto heels, was quick to offer up a legitimate explanation. “You guys, I have to tell you, can I confess something right now?” she began. “Okay. In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour,” she explained. “So, I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about that I didn’t get to experience. And then my song was like the theme song, and I loved that because I lived at MTV for a while.”

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff appears on ‘WWHL’ (Heidi Gutman/BRAVO)

Andy then asked how “Come Clean” came to be the theme for the beloved reality show — which eventually launched spinoffs The Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings, and The City. Did she, by any chance, get paid big bucks? “I definitely didn’t get super rich by them using it as the theme, and I am not going to pretend to know what went on in the background for them to use it,” she told Andy. “But they used it, they also used the song “Sweet Sixteen” for that Sweet Sixteen show.” Hilary was referring to, of course to MTV hit My Super Sweet 16. 

Hilary Duff
Heidi Gutman/BRAVO

Elsewhere in the interview, she said she might be able to pull of a Lizzie Mcquire reboot series — despite the last effort falling through. She was careful about what she’d say, but noted that Disney + was “very new” and that she was “optimistic” that it could happen again in the future.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad