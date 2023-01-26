Prince Andrew Reportedly Evicted From Buckingham Palace By King Charles After Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew, the disgraced younger brother of King Charles and associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been told that he can no longer stay at Buckingham Palace. The Sun reports that though Andrew, 62, had his royal patronages and military affiliations stripped from him in 2022 — the same year he avoided a civil trial with his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, by settling out of court – Charles’s brother still resided in the British Royal home. Charles “has made it clear that Bucking Palace s no place for Prince Andrew,” reports The Sun.

Andrew, per The Sun, “loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce. He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.” The eviction comes a year after Andrew was told to close his office at Buckingham, and ahead of a 10-year, $400 million renovation project at the Palace is set to commence.

The eviction also arrives on the heels of reports that Virginia Giuffre, the woman who sued Prince Andrew after accusing him of raping her three times, will tell her story in a new memoir. Giuffre signed a deal “believed to be worth millions,” per the New York Post, as the one-year gag order that formed her part of the settlement she reached with Prince Andrew in 2022 was set to expire. Andrew reportedly paid Giuffre $14 million to settle the civil sex abuse lawsuit out of court. Andrew did not admit any wrongdoings despite agreeing to the payout and has consistently denied the claims.

Giuffre may not be able to go into depth about her time with Prince Andrew due to the settlement’s terms. Instead, Giuffre may detail her ordeal being “Jeffrey Epstein’s teenage sex slave,” as The Daily Beast put sit. Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s associate who was convicted of five sex trafficking counts in 2021, including one count of trafficking a minor – gave a jailhouse interview on Monday (Jan. 23) in which she claimed the photo of Prince Andrew’s arm around a 17-year-old Giuffre’s bare midriff, was “fake.”

In Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, King Charles’s son blasted the Palace’s reaction to his uncle’s scandal. “Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security,” wrote Harry, who clashed with his family over security detail for him and his wife, Meghan Markle. “People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offenses weren’t one of them,” he added.