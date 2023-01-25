‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch

The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.

CLASSIFIED DOCS FOUND AT MIKE PENCE’S HOME: After former Vice Pres. Pence denied having classified documents in a November interview with @ABCWorldNews' @DavidMuir, the co-hosts react to documents being discovered at his home last week. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mtPNY0oARo — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2023

“We had a little spillage on the other side of the table,” Alyssa said, while laughing and seeming a little flustered. “Now it’s on my pants,” Sara also said as she and Whoopi tried to clean up the leakage with their talking point cards. Some of the audience members could also be heard laughing but the noise wasn’t brought up again.

The unexpected and funny distraction wasn’t the first one The View hosts have had to deal with other the years. Last year, host Joy Behar fell face-first when she was trying to climb into the high chair the ladies sat in during the show. Her co-hosts helped her up and luckily, she wasn’t hurt, but it caused the show to replace the chairs with ones easier to get into.

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” Joy hilariously asked as she sat down at the table.

During another recent episode, Whoopi was unexpectedly heckled by an audience member when they called her an “old broad” during a live show. “I am an old broad, and happy about it,” she responded, causing others to laugh and cheer her on.

Another incident on-air, later called “fart-gate” by the public, happened in 2014 and was similar to the latest farting-like noise incident. After a weird and funny sound could be heard during a discussion, Whoopi pretended she accidentally passed gas by saying, “Excuse me! Oooh, oooh,” but when she addressed it the next day, she revealed she wasn’t responsible for it and was only joking. “There was a sound effect that we had never heard before,’ the comedian explained. “I’m thinking, ‘Damn, that’s weird, what can I do?’ Oh, I know! I’m gonna pretend I let a little something go. As a joke.”