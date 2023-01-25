Octomom’s 8 Kids Turn 14 & Nadya Suleman Celebrates With Epic Go-Kart Party

Nadya Suleman, also known as “Octomom,” is one proud mama bear, as she celebrated the birthday of her octuplets with a bang! The former reality star, 47, treated Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai to a fun-filled 14th birthday extravaganza with some go-kart racing followed by a pizza lunch. In photos seen here, the teenagers appear to be having a ball at the track before tucking into some tasty snacks.

Last year, the eight siblings enjoyed a similar celebration at a bowling alley. Nadya even shared a throwback pic to her Instagram, writing, “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known.” She added a snap of the kids’ father, Edward Suleman, as well. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today,” she concluded.

A few months later, Nadya proved herself a doting mom once again, as she gushed about her 8 babies during their last year of middle school. “First day of 8th grade,” she wrote next to a snap of her adorable teens. “Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you.”

In March 2019, Nadya revealed that all eight children came from one sperm donor, putting to rest the rumors that there was more than one donor, as the kids have distinct and different features from one another. “The donor was a frozen German and Nicaraguan mix,” Nadya wrote on Instagram at the time. “My side is even more mixed and diverse. Contrary to my Casper complexion lol, I am not Caucasian/White. I am half Arab/Palestinian, half Afro/Palestinian (Libyan, North African). In addition, my mother’s side was Lithuanian and a fourth Jewish.”

She went on to say, “As a consequence of the heightened level of hate and controversy octomom had already created, I felt afraid to share all of our ethnic backgrounds. It took me years to love and accept my race/ethnic backgrounds. I teach my children the value of self-love and to unconditionally love all human beings.”

After Nadya had welcomed the eight kids in 2009, it was revealed she had two other children as well! In 2001, she gave birth to her first child, a son, and in 2002 she gave birth to her first daughter. She continued IVF treatments which resulted in three further pregnancies (including one set of fraternal twins) for a total of six children (four sons, two daughters). As they say, the rest is history!