Octomom Shares Rare Photo Of All 8 Younger Kids, 13, As They Head To 8th Grade

Nadya Suleman, who is known as “Octomom,” is one proud mama bear. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 17 to gush about her 13-year-old octuplets — Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai — who are starting their last year of middle school. “First day of 8th grade,” Nadya wrote alongside a snap of her adorable teens. “Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you.”

In the photo, all eight kids are sporting huge smiles as they have their arms wrapped around each other. Lined up against a wall and rocking back packs, the crew looks ready for some learning! In case anyone was wondering about Nadya’s six older children, she added to her post, “(Side note to critics: their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you).”

Nadia clearly takes every chance she can to gush about her big brood. Back in January, she posted a sweet message for the octuplets on their 13th birthday, sharing a photo of them to her Instagram as well. “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” she wrote alongside the snap that also featured the kids’ father, Edward Suleman. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today.”

Almost a decade after Nadya welcomed the octuplets in 2009, she revealed that all eight children came from one sperm donor, putting to rest the rumors that there was more than one donor, as the kids have distinct and different features from one another. “The donor was a frozen German and Nicaraguan mix,” Nadya wrote on Instagram at the time. “My side is even more mixed and diverse. Contrary to my Casper complexion lol, I am not Caucasian/White. I am half Arab/Palestinian, half Afro/Palestinian (Libyan, North African). In addition, my mother’s side was Lithuanian and a fourth Jewish.”

She went on to say, “As a consequence of the heightened level of hate and controversy octomom had already created, I felt afraid to share all of our ethnic backgrounds. It took me years to love and accept my race/ethnic backgrounds. I teach my children the value of self-love and to unconditionally love all human beings.”