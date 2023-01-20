Sailor Brinkley Cook Takes After Mom Christie Brinkley As She Poses In One-Piece Swimsuit On The Beach

Sailor Brinkley Cook takes after her mother, Christie Brinkley, and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking a high-rise blue one-piece swimsuit with super cheeky bottoms.

In the photos, Sailor wore a swimsuit from Tropic of C that featured super skinny spaghetti straps and a low back. The one-piece had a low-cut square neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the bottoms were cheeky and cut high, showing off major skin. Sailor styled the swimsuit with a long gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings while no makeup and soft, natural beach waves tied her look together.

Sailor has been posting a slew of stunning swimsuit photos from her trip to Turks & Caicos and aside from this one-piece, she wore a sexy white Fisch Swim bikini. The two-piece featured a tiny ribbed triangle top with two red beads in the center of her chest and a pair of matching, high-rise white bottoms that had side tie strings also decorated with beads. She styled the bikini with a red flower in her salty beach waved hair while she lounged in the sand.

Sailor’s looks just kept getting better and another one of our favorite swimsuits she wore was her red polka dot bikini. She donned a red underwire top covered in white polka dots with solid red mid-rise bottoms. Another bikini she wore was a solid blue string bikini with extremely cheeky bottoms that put her butt on display.

When Sailor wasn’t rocking bikinis, her outfits were just as fabulous and she slayed a silky, bright red dress for a fun night out on the island. She posted a photo wearing the halterneck, red silk maxi dress that was low-cut on the sides revealing sideboob, and a slit on the side of the skirt that put her toned legs on display.