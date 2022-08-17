Sailor Brinkley Cook Reveals New Bangs & Looks Just Like Mom Christie: Before & After Photos

Sailor Brinkley Cook got bangs, ya’ll! The 24-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley took a break from modeling stunning bikinis, and instead shared a brand-new look in a new social media post. Sailor shared a collection of four photos of her new look via Instagram — but of course, she kept her platinum color. “Sometimes you just gotta bang,” she cheekily captioned the August 14 post. In the pics, the model showed off various angles of her new look, which entailed soft bangs framed around her face. She rocked a delicate necklace, small gold hoops, and a white camisole for the mini selfie shoot. A natural makeup palette allowed the radiant beauty to show off her Pacific blue eyes, as well.

Christie has rocked hairstyles with bangs, too, and per the photo below, they are definitely looking like twin sisters with the cute bangs to frame their picture-perfect faces.

And Sailor’s previous look, which you can see in the photo below, was just as blonde, but was a carefree, beach-wavy style. Sailor often parted it down the middle in a breezy look, also echoing many of her mom’s iconic swimsuit photos from years past.

The model’s followers took to the comments section to react, and among them was her lookalike mama, Christie! “You’re giving a lot of bang for the buck,” she quipped. “Gorgeous!” Plenty of Sailor’s 193K followers agreed. “I love the bangs so much on you Sailor!” commented a fan, alongside a row of emoji hearts. “I’d love a few million pics if possible!”

Sister Alexa Ray Joel, 36, daughter of Christie’s ex Billy Joel, also jumped in, writing, “Banging!!” alongside a heart emoji. “Bangs look sweet on you,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Beautiful inside and out.”

While Sailor seems to be having no trouble at all slipping into the same role as her mom, she admitted a few years ago that she didn’t think it was possible. “I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that,” she told PEOPLE in September 2017. “To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff,” she continued. “It was just such a surreal moment for me because I’ve looked up to all the SI models and my mom — they’ve always been my inspirations.”