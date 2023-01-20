Chris Lane Admits Having 2 Kids Under 2 Is A ‘Hard Adjustment’: We’re ‘A Little Exhausted’ (Exclusive)

After Chris Lane’s wife, Lauren Lane, gave birth to Baker Lane in Oct. 2022, the couple is now parents to two kids under the age of two (their eldest son, Dutton Lane, turns two in June). “It’s definitely been a hard adjustment, not going to lie!” Chris admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We still feel like we have two babies and they aren’t sleeping very well, so we’re a little exhausted. But all in all, we’re surviving.”

Chris has been spending time at home to kick off 2023, but this week, he’s been participating in the Hilton Grand Vacations golf tournament. The televised event brings together LGPA tour winners and 50 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music as they all compete for a purse of $2 million. “I’m a very competitive person and I am absolutely obsessed with golf,” Chris shared. “Those two factors definitely played a major role in me wanting to be part of this. I have some friends who have done it in the past and said how much they love it, too, so honestly, I’m super excited I was invited to be part of it.”

With golf being one of the country singer’s favorite hobbies, he admittedly wants his sons to get into the sport, as well. “My ultimate goal is to make both of the boys professional golfers, but they’re not going to be able to take after their father [to achieve that], so hopefully they have somebody else’s genes,” Chris laughed. “My one-year-old already has a golf set. I’ve got a putting green in my backyard so I’m trying to get him used to holding the club and wanting to do it. He enjoys it, so hopefully he’ll take to that.”

While Dutton may not be an expert golfer just yet, he’s reaching new milestones by the day, according to Chris. “He’s just saying a lot more words,” the proud dad dished. “I feel like every day he’s coming up with a new word. It’s been fun. He’s got a lot of energy, I will say that. He’s wearing his father down!”

Chris was on tour for most of 2022, but this year, he’s taking a step back and slowing down a bit. “It’s been awesome to be home,” he said. “I’m going to take some time off in the front part of this year to be home and help out and honestly just spend as much time as I can writing and in the studio. I’m excited to get new music out and all that kind of stuff. So I’m going to take a little bit of time off the road and be there to help out with Lauren and the kids.”

It’s been four and a half years since Chris last released a full album, and that’s the goal he’s working towards this year. “Eventually I’ll put out an album, maybe an EP first to get some new music out there,” Chris revealed. “This will be my third album and I just want to make sure we get every single song right. Out on the road, you get a lot of great feedback for what people love and a few songs they don’t react to the way you were hoping, so you go back to the drawing board. That’s kind of where I’m at. Just writing as many songs as possible to get the next one right.”