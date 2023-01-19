Leslie Jordan’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After Tragic Car Crash At 67

Leslie Jordan was revealed to have died from “sudden cardiac dysfunction” according to a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19. His death was was from “natural causes” per the report, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. The actor’s passing at 67 years old was announced, after he was involved in a car crash on Monday, October 24. It was initially reported that the Will And Grace star had died after he had a medical emergency while driving and subsequently crashed his car into the side of a building in West Hollywood, per TMZ. g

While Leslie’s most well-known role as Beverley Leslie on Will And Grace from 2001 to 2006, he began his career with small TV roles back in the 1980s. He joined the iconic sitcom in the early aughts, and he won a Primetime Emmy for his performances as Beverley in 2006. He also starred in the 2011 critically-acclaimed film The Help as Mr. Blackly. Most recently, Leslie had a recurring role in the sitcom Call Me Kat from 2021 until 2022. He also appeared in the 2022 romance drama Until We Meet Again.

Following the news of his sudden passing, Leslie’s co-stars and many other celebrities wrote tributes to the American Horror Story actor on social media. Sean Hayes posted an old photo of them together on Instagram. “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend,” he wrote.

Leslie’s friend George Takei wrote a loving tribute to the late star. “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film,” he tweeted. “Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Besides his many TV and movie roles, many found joy during the COVID-19 pandemic with social media videos that Leslie posted. Many remembered his touching clips that brought light in the dark time. “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul,” singer Lynda Carter tweeted.

Leslie is survived by his younger sister Jana. His mother Peggy Ann passed away at age 86 back in May. His sister Janet, who was Jana’s twin, died in April at 64. He spoke about his family often in the videos that he posted during the COVID-19 pandemic.