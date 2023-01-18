Tone It Up’s Karena & Katrina Reveal The Full Body At-Home HIIT Workout You Can Do To Get In Shape

With the new year officially here, there are tons of at-home workouts to try but it’s hard to find a total body workout that you can do with no equipment in the comfort of your living room – until now. Founders of Tone It Up, Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout you can do to get in shape.

“One of the best workouts that gets your heart pumping and metabolism revving is with a HIIT workout. The beauty of this type of cardio workout is that there are SO MANY ways to switch it up, which means you’ll never get bored!” the girls admitted. “The Tone It Up app has so many options and is free until April 22. Each and every style of HIIT workout keeps the results coming and boosting your VO2 max, your endurance, and even your strength.”

See below for the three exercise groups included in the workout.

1. Superset HIIT

“You might have heard of a ‘superset’ when it comes to strength. It means you alternate two exercises in one set and that same idea applies to a superset HIIT workout. You take two exercises, alternating them for a set amount of time. For example, kettlebell swings and planks. You’ll do 20 seconds of swings, followed by 20 seconds of a plank hold. Or go for 20 seconds of jump squats, followed by 20 seconds of shoulder taps. Both of these alternate lower and upper body moves so one muscle group gets a break while you work the other, but you continue to spike that heart rate. Try It In Your TIU app: Super Sculpt Moves with K&K.”

2. AMRAP

“As Many Rounds as Possible. This type of HIIT workout involves choosing a few exercises with designated reps and going through them for as many rounds as possible until the specified time is up. Here’s an example: In 5 minutes, do 10 reverse lunges, 10 drop squats, 10 shoulder taps, and 10 V-ups. When you finish those V-ups, take it back to the top and keep going through. You can choose any number of moves, reps, and total workout time! Most importantly: have fun with it!”

3. Tabata

“Consider this the OG of HIIT workouts! It means you do an exercise ~ think squat jumps or mountain climbers ~ for 20 seconds. Then you rest for 10 seconds and repeat for 8 rounds. That’s 4 minutes total. You’ll see LOTS of variations of this true Tabata timing, though. We might do 30 seconds on and 15 seconds off, or 40 seconds on, 20 seconds off. Or, we might alternate between two moves, doing each one just 4 times. Any of these work-to-rest ratios will improve your fitness and kick up your cardio. And you can also choose to hop on the elliptical, treadmill, or bike for this. Try It In Your TIU app: Tabata Tone with Kat.”

As for some ways to get motivated to do this workout, Karena and Katrina revealed, "Pick a program to take out any guesswork. Also, schedule your workouts. We know how busy the days can get, but if you set a reminder or make plans to workout virtually with friends you'll stay accountable and have fun!"

Some ways to keep a healthy diet while at home, the girls revealed are, "Meal prepping and having healthy grab-and-go snacks make eating at home easy. Adding protein to any meal will help you refuel post-workout and fill you up when you need a snack. Recipes with short ingredient lists are what it's all about right now. We love starting our mornings with toast topped with berries. It's a sweet and healthy morning pick-me-up and you can use whatever berries you have on hand. We love keeping our freezers stocked with frozen cauliflower rice. This frozen vegetable paired with berries and protein powder will add a deliciously smooth consistency to a berry cauliflower smoothie. Whip it up after a workout and the protein fuels your lean, gorgeous muscles!"