Kelsea Ballerini Reacts To Speculation About Her Love Life Amidst Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini caught wind of a post about her on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account on Jan. 16, and she just couldn’t help but respond. The singer took to TikTok and shared a screenshot of the post, which speculated about who she was dating. Kelsea was recently linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and the DeuxMoi post featured fans voting on whether or not they thought the romance was serious or just casual. The anonymous Instagram poster also included another tip she received about Kelsea, which is what really seemed to set the singer off.

@kelseaballerini i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂 ♬ original sound – Kelsea Ballerini

The tip claimed that Kelsea is “consistently asking out the owner of Soho House” in Nashville. “I know, I know, I know, stop reading, stop looking,” Kelsea said in her video. However, this was one rumor she just couldn’t ignore. “But what is happening guys?” she continued. “What?! What?! Let’s not do this, you know?” She also captioned the video, “I’m about to break up with the Internet 5 sure.” DeuxMoi does not verify tips that are sent in.

The buzz about who Kelsea will date next has been rampant since her divorce from husband Morgan Evans in August. However, fans were really sent into a frenzy when Kelsea and Chase attended the National Championship football game together — along with a big group of friends — earlier this month. Speculation that they could be an item began when they posed in a big group photo together. However, the rumors were intensified after when Chase took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to share a series of photos showing what he’s been up to lately. In one pic from the National Championship game, he can be seen cozying up to a blonde woman from behind. Chase tagged Kelsea in the image to confirm that the mystery woman is her.

That same day, Kelsea uploaded her own photo dump on Instagram, including one photo of herself wearing a Knoxville hat. She tagged Chase in the image, even though he doesn’t appear in it, seemingly confirming that she’s wearing HIS hat in the shot. “I like dat hat ma’am,” Chase commented on the post.

Kelsea is currently gearing up for the second leg of her Heartfirst tour, which kicks off in March. Meanwhile, the third season of Chase’s hit Netflix show, Outer Banks, drops in February. He stars in the show with his ex, Madelyn Cline.